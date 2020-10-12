BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Balochistan vs Central Punjab T20 Match No. 22 at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi 8 PM IST Monday October 12

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAL vs CEP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Balochistan will take on Central Punjab in the match no. 22 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 12. The National T20 Cup BAL vs CEP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. Balochistan occupy the second spot on the points table with their impressive performances, while the Central Punjab side languish at the bottom of the tally. With both teams consisting some renowned international stars with wealth of experience, the contest in Pindi promises to entertain cricket experts and enthusiasts. Babar Azam has been leading the Central Punjab side from the front, whereas Imam-ul-Haq is in amazing touch for Balochistan. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, BAL vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BAL vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Balochistan vs Central Punjab will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 12.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: B. Khan, Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Asad Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq (vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Babar Azam (captain)

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, F. Ashraf

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, A. Javed, E. Adil, Umar Gul

BAL vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Balochistan: Awais Zia, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq, Bismillah Khan (wk), Haris Sohail (C), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Amad Butt, Umar Gul, Akif Javed.

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal (wk), Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

BAL vs CEP SQUADS

Balochistan: Haris Sohail (C), Bismillah Khan (VC/wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Saad Nasim (VC), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

