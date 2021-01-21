BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match 22

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Tips

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team, Match 21 in Karachi:

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Balochistan will take place at 9.30 AM IST January 20.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Karachi

BAL vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Bismillah Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Awais Zia, Imran Farhat , Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Umaid Asif, Usman Qadir (C), Taj Wali and Ahmed Bashir (VC)

BAL vs CEP Probable XI

Central Punjab Probable XI: Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Awais Zia, Ali Rafiq, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Gohair Faiz, Jalat Khan, Taimoor Ali and Ayaz Tasawar.

Balochistan Probable XI: Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Jamal Anwar, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Imran, Aamer Jamal

BAL vs CEP Full SQUADS

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif and Ali Zaryab.

Balochistan: Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif.

