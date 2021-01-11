BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match 9

BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Tips

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 9.30 AM IST – January 12.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Karachi.

BAL vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Imran Farhat (captain), Fakhar Zaman (vice-captain), Bismillah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Khalid Usman, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Kasif Bhatti, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Taj Wali

BAL vs KHP Full SQUADS

Balochistan: Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khalid Usman, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, and Usman Shinwari

