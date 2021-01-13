BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match 10

Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

BAL vs SIN: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match 10:

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 9.30 AM IST – January 12.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Karachi.

BAL vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Keeper Bismillah Khan (C), Azam Khan

Batters Imran Farhat, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel (VC)

All-Rounders Akbar-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Umar, Anwar Ali

Bowlers Taj Wali, Gohar Faiz, Mohammad Asghar

SQUADS

Balochistan: Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif

Sindh:

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel (c), Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan (wk), Saad Ali, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Umar, Hassan Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Asghar, Abrar Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Mir Hamza, Aaliyan Mehmood, Sharjeel Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf.

