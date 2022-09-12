BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Balochistan vs Sindh

BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Balochistan vs Sindh: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For National T20 Cup 2022, Match 22, At Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Club

Toss: The match toss between Balochistan & Sindh will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Club

BAL vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed (vc), Haseebullah Khan, Asad Shafiq (c), Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Anwar Ali, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood.

BAL vs SIN Probable XI

Balochistan: Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Shan Masood, Ali Waqas, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (c), Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan.

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Omair Yousuf, Danish Aziz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Anwar Ali, Faraz Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood.