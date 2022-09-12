<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Balochistan vs Sindh</strong></span> <p></p><strong>BAL vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Balochistan vs Sindh: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For National T20 Cup 2022, Match 22, At Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Club</strong> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Balochistan vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction BAL vs SIN 2022: Best players list of BAL vs SIN, Balochistan Dream11 Team Player List, Sindh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p><strong>Toss:</strong> The match toss between Balochistan &amp; Sindh will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:30 PM IST <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Club <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BAL vs SIN My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p>Sarfaraz Ahmed (vc), Haseebullah Khan, Asad Shafiq (c), Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Anwar Ali, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood. <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BAL vs SIN Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p><strong>Balochistan:</strong> Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Shan Masood, Ali Waqas, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (c), Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan. <p></p><strong>Sindh:</strong> Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Omair Yousuf, Danish Aziz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Anwar Ali, Faraz Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood.