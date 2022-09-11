<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Balochistan vs Southern Punjab: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For National T20 Cup, Match 20, At Multan Cricket Club Ground</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction BAL VS SOP 2022: Best players list of BAL vs SOP, Balochistan Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Balochistan &amp; Southern Punjab will take place at 2:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 2:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Multan Cricket Club Ground <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BAL vs SOP My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Haseebullah, Shan Masood (c), Zain Abbas, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman (vc), Amad-Butt, Hussain Talat, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Samin Gul, Junaid Khan. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BAL vs SOP Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Balochistan:</strong> Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asad Shafiq, Ali Waqas, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah (c), Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Abdul Bangalzai. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Punjab:</strong> Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Zain Abbas, Agha Salman (c), Sharoon Siraj, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Shahzad, Majid Ali, Sameen Gul, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ilyas.