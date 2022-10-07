Ball Boy Takes Sublime Catch After Indian Fielders Drop 2 Big Chances| Watch Viral Video

Lucknow: India had to pay the price of their sloppy fielding in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa as they lost the contest by nine runs. Sanju Samson displayed valiant effort in his unbeaten knock of 86 while Shreyas Iyer hit a counterattacking fifty and Shardul Thakur produced a stunning late cameo. However, it wasn’t enough for the hosts to clinch victory in the rain-affected match.

South Africa’s David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen hit unbeaten fifties to power South Africa to 249/4 after rain delayed the start. Their innings weren’t perfect as they gave India a lot of opportunities on the field.

However, the Indian fielders didn’t do their job perfectly and dropped two catches which proved really costly towards the end of the match. Both Miller and Klassen gave chances to the Indian fielders in the 38th over of the match. Avesh Khan was bowling a sublime over but the Indian players failed to make full use of the opportunities.

Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy catch of Klassen on the first ball of the over and on the very next delivery, Ravi Bishnoi failed to grab to Miller’s catch.

Miller, then, hit a big six on the fourth ball of the over and a ball boy took the catch in the stands. It really impressed cricket fans and they praised the ball boy on Twitter.

After a top partnership between Miller and Klassen, India found themselves losing four wickets for 51 runs. From there, Iyer and Samson shared a 67-run stand, before the latter stitched a crucial 93-run stand off 65 balls with Thakur, only for India to fall short narrowly, giving South Africa a crucial ten points to push for a direct qualification in next year’s ODI World Cup.