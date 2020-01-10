Ahead of India's third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune, the Indian team sweated it out during the net sessions a day ahead of the match and while every batsman was looking focussed during the hit out, little do we know what goes through the player's mind. <p></p> <p></p>And a sneak peek of the that was shared by Indian skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/virat-kohli/">Virat Kohli</a>. Sharing a photo from the net session in Pune of him Kohli facing a delivery with an intense look in his face, the skipper captioned it in relation Chholle Bhature. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli wrote, "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. &#x1f440;&#x1f604;". <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7GmpCPlIB5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7GmpCPlIB5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. &#x1f440;&#x1f604;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/virat.kohli/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Virat Kohli</a> (@virat.kohli) on Jan 9, 2020 at 7:01am PST</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>For every Delhite, Chholle Bhature is the quintessential delicacy everyone gorges, despite the fact that the deep-fried bread and the accompanying chickpea curry laced with a thick gravy of onion and tomatoes is way to high on the calories list. And Kohli, being from Delhi, have has his share of Chholle Bhature. <p></p> <p></p>However, fitness regimes and diets mean that Kohli and his ilk - the super-fit athletes and body-conscious celebrities - hardly eat such delicacies on a regular basis and it is their cheat meal. <p></p> <p></p>So when Kohli tweets about Chholle Bhature, who do feel pity for the Indian skipper because how can a Delhi-Punjabi stay away from the region's most famous delicacy for too long. <p></p> <p></p>Hope after claiming the series 2-0 against Sri Lanka at Pune, Kohli has his share of Cholle Bhature !