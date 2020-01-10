Ahead of India’s third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune, the Indian team sweated it out during the net sessions a day ahead of the match and while every batsman was looking focussed during the hit out, little do we know what goes through the player’s mind.

And a sneak peek of the that was shared by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Sharing a photo from the net session in Pune of him Kohli facing a delivery with an intense look in his face, the skipper captioned it in relation Chholle Bhature.

Kohli wrote, “Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. 👀😄”.

For every Delhite, Chholle Bhature is the quintessential delicacy everyone gorges, despite the fact that the deep-fried bread and the accompanying chickpea curry laced with a thick gravy of onion and tomatoes is way to high on the calories list. And Kohli, being from Delhi, have has his share of Chholle Bhature.

However, fitness regimes and diets mean that Kohli and his ilk – the super-fit athletes and body-conscious celebrities – hardly eat such delicacies on a regular basis and it is their cheat meal.

So when Kohli tweets about Chholle Bhature, who do feel pity for the Indian skipper because how can a Delhi-Punjabi stay away from the region’s most famous delicacy for too long.

Hope after claiming the series 2-0 against Sri Lanka at Pune, Kohli has his share of Cholle Bhature !