Bangladesh rode on Najmul Hasan Shanto's 46 to overhaul the target in 18.5 overs.

Updated: March 12, 2023 7:57 PM IST | Edited By: Koushik Paul
New Delhi: Bangladesh defeated England by four wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series on Sunday. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz flared his charm as he bowled a phenomenal spell and also contributed with the bat as well.

He took four wickets for 12 runs and played a hefty knock of 20 runs in 16 balls to help Bangladesh secure the series.

Sent into bat first, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 117 runs. Ben Duckett was the highest scorer for the English side, making 28 runs in 28 balls.

Bangladesh's skipper Shakib Al Hasan tried eight bowlers, and it worked out for them as they were able to restrict England to a small total. In reply, Najmul Hossain Shanto took charge with a 46-run knock to steer Bangladesh to victory.

Shanto starred in the first T20I also when he smashed 51 in just 30 balls.

Brief Scores: England 117 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 25, Ben Duckett 28; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/12) lost to Bangladesh 120/6 in 18.5 overs (Najmul Hasan Shanto 46, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 20) by four wickets.

