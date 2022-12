BAN Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Sent To Hospital For Scans After Thumb Injury Against Bangladesh

Dhaka: India captain Rohit Sharma has been sent to hospital for X-ray reports after injuring his thumb while fielding against Bangladesh during the second ODI on Wednesday in Dhaka, the BCCI has confirmed.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” BCCI tweeted.

More To Follow…