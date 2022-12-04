BAN Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Faces Social Media Trolls After India’s Loss To Bangladesh In 1st ODI
India captain Rohit Sharma (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma was heavily trolled on social media after the Men in Blue lost to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday. In reply to India’s 186 all out Bangladesh romped home with four wickets to spare and one wicket in hand.

Batting first, none of the Indian batters could capitalise on the starts, barring KL Rahul, as the visitors were all out for an embarrassing 186. Rahul top-scored for India with 73. In reply, Bangladesh were in a spot of bother when they lost nine wickets with just 136 runs on board.

However, an unbroken 51-run stand for the last wicket from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh register their only sixth win over Asian rivals in the 50-overs format.

Following the loss, Rohit was brutally trolled for his captaincy with some even raising concerns about India’s chances at the 2023 World Cup at home. Even, after India’s defeat, #Captaincy started tremding on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets.