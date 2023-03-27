Advertisement
Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Bangladesh are on a rampage at home and defeated England 3-0 in their last T20I series.
Chattogram: After picking up a brilliant win over Ireland in the ODI series, Bangladesh will be looking to continue their juggernaut in the T20I series. The hosts are on a rampage at home, beating some of the top teams. They recently defeated England 3-0 in a T20I series so Ireland will have to punch above their weight to beat Bangladesh in the series.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Date And Venue
Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 28th. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh v Ireland 1st T20I TV Channels And Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I can be watched on Fancode App. No TV channels are broadcasting the BAN vs IRE series in India.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:
Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Ireland tour of Bangladesh, At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, 1:30 PM IST
