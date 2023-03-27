Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Bangladesh are on a rampage at home and defeated England 3-0 in their last T20I series.

March 27, 2023
Chattogram: After picking up a brilliant win over Ireland in the ODI series, Bangladesh will be looking to continue their juggernaut in the T20I series. The hosts are on a rampage at home, beating some of the top teams. They recently defeated England 3-0 in a T20I series so Ireland will have to punch above their weight to beat Bangladesh in the series.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Date And Venue

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 28th. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh v Ireland 1st T20I TV Channels And Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I can be watched on Fancode App. No TV channels are broadcasting the BAN vs IRE series in India.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

