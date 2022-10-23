BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Live Streaming Details And Where To Watch On TV

Hobart: Bangladesh and Netherlands will face-off in their first game of the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup. The Netherlands made it to the Super 12s after beating UAE and Namibia. However, they lost to Sri Lanka in the last game.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh qualified directly for the Super 12 but they have not been in the best of form in recent times. They failed to win even a single game in the tri-series in New Zealand and also lost the warm-up game against Afghanistan.

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup Super 12 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup Super 12 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will have pace and bounce, and the overcast conditions will make life even tougher for the batters.

Toss And Match Timing

The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST while the match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Predicted 11 of both the teams:

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, MP O’Dowd, RE van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C), T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren, Tim Pringle

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad