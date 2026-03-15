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BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh vs Pakistan live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Bangladesh vs Pakistan third ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 15, 2026 1:36 PM IST

BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI Live
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI Live

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