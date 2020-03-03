Dream11 Team Prediction

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2020, 2nd ODI: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet 12:30 PM IST:

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 169 runs in the first ODI and would look to keep the winning momentum going when they host Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Tuesday. The Zimbabwe cricket team are currently touring Bangladesh in February and March 2020 to play one Test match, three ODIs and two T20I matches. On 26 January 2020, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the itinerary for the tour. It will be the first time that a tour between the two sides will feature a one-off Test match. Zimbabwe last toured Bangladesh in October and November 2018, and last won a series in the country during their tour in November 2001. On 9 February, the BCB moved the three ODI matches from Chittagong to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, to give the venue more exposure and international attention.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

My Dream11 Team

Tamim Iqbal (C), Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sean Williams (VC), Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Chris Mpofu

BAN vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim/Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain/Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (C), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Brendon Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi/Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah

Vice-captain Options: Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhabha(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Richmond Mutumbami, Sikandar Raza, Chris Mpofu, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Shafiul Islam

