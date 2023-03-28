Advertisement
Bangalore IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Bangalore IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of Bangalore's squad, retained players, and released players for the Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: Bangalore are one of the biggest fan-favorites in the history of the Indian Premier League despite failing to get their hands on the coveted trophy. RCB made it into the finals thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) but finished as runners-up on all three occasions.
The Bangalore-based franchise has been home to many global stars like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, and Glenn Maxwell, to name a few. Star power has been successful in maintaining its brand value but has failed to provide titles.
Bangalore Retained Players List for IPL 2023
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep
Bangalore Released Players List for IPL 2023
Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Bangalore
Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh).
Bangalore Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell
