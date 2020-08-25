Bangladesh Appoint Craig McMillan As Batting Consultant For Sri Lanka Series

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed as Bangladesh's batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advance to meet the quarantine requirement. <p></p> <p></p>ESPNCricinfo reported that McMillan, who was the batting coach of New Zealand from 2014 to 2019, has been appointed only for the Sri Lanka series though a permanent role is available after Neil McKenzie stepped down as batting coach earlier this month. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) trying its best to stop McKenzie, the South African decided to head home, desperate for some family time. <p></p> <p></p>''Yes I've resigned, only reason being time away from the family," McKenzie had told Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>"With Covid, the schedule and doing all formats... the time away from my young family would be too much. I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with." <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)