Bangladesh bowled out for 54, but Taskin Ahmed sends strong message ahead of Australia Test

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed insisted the tourists remain confident of making a strong start to their Test series against Australia despite being bowled out for just 54 in their second innings against a Cricket Australia XI in their weekend warm-up match.

“That wasn’t a great feeling, losing against Cricket Australia (XI) that practice game,” Taskin told reporters at East Point beach.

“But in cricket, that happens. We are still trying to adjust to the conditions and pitches quickly. So that was a good preparation, but we lost.”

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“But we are still hoping to do well in the main match.”

Bangladesh suffered an innings-and-38-run defeat in the three-day warm-up, collapsing for 54 in just 22 overs as South Australian seamer Campbell Thompson claimed outstanding figures of 8-25.

Taskin sees value in Australia conditions

Despite the heavy defeat, Taskin believes the match provided valuable experience for a Bangladesh side playing in Australia for the first time since 2008. The 31-year-old has also had limited exposure to Australian conditions, having played in the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Taskin sat out Bangladesh’s optional training session on Monday, instead joining Australia’s Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald for a press opportunity that took the form of a fishing trip. The trio spent close to an hour on the crystal blue waters west of Darwin but returned empty-handed.

Travis Head begins preparations for Bangladesh Test

Meanwhile, Travis Head opted to remain on land as Australia continued preparations for the first Test against Bangladesh of his career.

The newly crowned Allan Border Medallist had a short centre-wicket hit against Australia’s fast bowlers at the Marrara cricket complex’s secondary venue before moving to the nets, where he worked under the watchful eye of batting coach Michael Di Venuto.

Travis Head plays down Bangladesh’s warm-up collapse

Head also played down the significance of Bangladesh’s collapse in the warm-up game, saying he would not be reading “a hell of a lot” into the scorecard.

“I’ve played in some pretty poor ones over the years as well, and they’re always a challenge because you’ve got your mind elsewhere,” Head told reporters on Monday morning from the outfield where Bangladesh were skittled.

“No disrespect to the CA XI team, but there’ll be guys in that Bangladesh team that are only purely worried about Thursday and what they needed to get out of it.”

“They played well in the first innings… they’d be disappointed in that and what the outcome looks like externally. But I think internally they’d just be worried about Thursday.”

Bangladesh will now turn their attention towards the opening Test, with Taskin once again expected to lead the pace attack after firebrand fast bowler Nahid Rana was ruled out of the series with a side strain.

Taijul Islam’s fitness remains a concern

There is also some uncertainty surrounding left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who was kept out of the bowling attack against the Cricket Australia XI because of a bruise.

Taskin, however, was confident the issue would not prevent Bangladesh’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker from taking his place in the XI when the series begins on Thursday.

(With IANS Inputs)