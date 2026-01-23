Bangladesh cricket faces 60% revenue loss over ICC T20 World Cup 2026 boycott

Bangladesh cricket faces a major setback as government intervention may force the national team to skip the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Aminul Islam Bulbul has always been a key figure in Bangladesh cricket, having made history 25 years ago as the country’s first-ever Test centurion against India. That landmark achievement is still celebrated by fans, but now another ‘first’ has been linked to Bulbul-one that could leave a lasting stain on his legacy.

For the first time in Bangladesh cricket history, under Bulbul’s tenure as BCB chairman, the national team might withdraw from an ICC global tournament due to government intervention. Government sports adviser Asif Nazrul has taken a strict stance, citing security concerns as a matter of national reputation.

Financial fallout could be massive

The decision could cost the Bangladesh Cricket Board around BDT 325 crore (approximately $27 million USD). In Indian rupees, this is roughly INR 243 crore. This amount represents part of the ICC’s annual participation fees.

On top of that, potential losses in broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals could push the total revenue decline to 60% or more for the current financial year.

If Bangladesh withdraws, it could also impact India’s planned tour in August-September, which brings in significant TV revenue equivalent to at least 10 bilateral matches with other countries.

Political context

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold elections on February 12. After a stable government is formed, some advisors and political figures like Nazrul may take a backseat. However, this decision is expected to remain a bitter experience for Bulbul.

A BCB insider told PTI that once Nazrul delivered his decision, there was no turning back. Nazrul acts as both the government’s sports advisor and legal counsel, giving his stance extra authority.

“When Bulbul met with Nazrul, he tried to discuss options, but most senior players stayed silent. Even top players like Tamim Iqbal realized that if he could be overruled, anyone could face tougher resistance,” the source said.

After the meeting, Bulbul appeared disappointed, acknowledging the government’s position but assuring that the team would still try to play in the World Cup if possible.

Bulbul’s reputation takes a hit

Bulbul, who previously worked for 10 years as ICC’s Game Development officer, knows many people in the global cricket community. Many expected him to use his connections to at least shift matches to Sri Lanka, but that did not happen.

“Despite his ICC contacts, Bulbul was sidelined in the final board meeting. Except for Pakistan’s formal support, no one backed him-not even Sri Lanka Cricket,” source said.

Players lose golden opportunities

Young players like Liton Das are facing a once-in-a-lifetime chance to lead Bangladesh in a global tournament. At 32, he doesn’t know if he will get another opportunity in the next T20 World Cup, and even if he plays, whether he will remain captain.

Social media opinions are divided, but a large portion of Bangladesh’s population believes Nazrul acted in the nation’s best interest, connecting the decision to team discipline and national reputation.

Even the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, seen as a potential winner in the elections, has remained neutral on the issue, likely reflecting the public’s sentiment against traveling to India.

Player compensation assured

Despite the potential withdrawal, Nazrul and Bulbul have assured players they will not lose match fees. Players will receive pay for the number of matches they could have played in the tournament.

However, for top Bangladeshi cricketers, competition and pride often matter more than money. Missing an international stage like the World Cup is a serious setback, both financially and in terms of sporting opportunity.

Bangladesh cricket is facing a historic and controversial moment under Bulbul’s leadership, with financial losses of over BDT 325 crore, potential impact on bilateral tours, and missed opportunities for players, all due to government intervention citing national security and reputation.