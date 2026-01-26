Bangladesh cricket faces crisis as T20 World Cup snub highlights Domestic failures

Bangladesh cricket is in turmoil after ICC excluded the team from the 2026 T20 World Cup. Governance failures, domestic cricket controversies, and internal board conflicts have left fans and players frustrated.

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket is facing one of its most challenging periods yet, following the ICC’s decision to exclude the team from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. This move has not only disappointed fans but also highlighted deeper issues within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and domestic cricket.

Bangladesh out of T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC confirmed that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup. The BCB has accepted the decision and will not pursue arbitration.

“This is not merely the pain of missing a global tournament – Bangladesh cricket is passing through what may be its most fragile phase in history,” said a report by The Daily Star.

Missing out on the tournament is only part of the problem. Analysts and fans are pointing to a lack of long-term vision and poor governance as the real issues threatening the future of cricket in Bangladesh.

Domestic Cricket remains paralysed

Bangladesh’s domestic cricket has also suffered. The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) recently concluded but was marred by controversies, including match-fixing allegations.

“Domestic cricket remains largely paralysed…controversy followed [BPL] to the finish line,” the report added.

Resignations from key board members, including influential director Ishtiaque Sadeque, have exposed internal strife and highlighted a lack of coherent leadership.

Governance issues and Board conflicts

The BCB, led by former captain Aminul Islam Bulbul, is struggling to maintain stability. Internal disputes, resignations, and the reinstatement of controversial figures like M. Najmul Islam have deepened public distrust in the board’s leadership.

“Missing out on the World Cup is only part of the damage. Domestic cricket is paralysed, and the board’s governance failures are clearly visible,” noted the report.

Star players and controversial decisions

Some of the board’s decisions have drawn criticism. Recalling Bangladesh’s most successful cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, who has been away from national duties, was seen by many as an attempt to divert attention from governance failures rather than a strategic cricket decision.

Meanwhile, Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed frustration over the uncertainty in domestic schedules, reflecting growing tension between players and administration.

The bigger picture: Collapse of vision

The report highlights that Bangladesh cricket is in urgent need of a clear roadmap. Without proper governance and long-term planning, the sport risks losing not just matches, but its identity in the country.

“Bangladesh cricket is, quite literally, struggling to stay afloat in a sea of sorrow, not only because of exclusion, but because a fight without purpose, clarity, and vision rarely leads to recovery,” The Daily Star said.