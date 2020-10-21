With the wedding season around the corner, photoshoots will be the order of the day. Bangladeshi cricketer Sanjida Islam is giving major goals during her wedding photoshoot recently, she is playing the game she is fond of – cricket. Well, that is not it, she brings and unique twist to the entire episode by wearing a gorgeous saree while posing for the cameras.

She looks ravishing and pulls off the stunt gracefully, her act is already winning the social space.

Impressed by her act, ICC took to Instagram and shared her pictures and captioned it: “Dress, jewellery, cricketer bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like.”

View this post on Instagram 🥰 A post shared by Sanjida Islam (@mistycricketer_10) on Oct 20, 2020 at 6:07pm PDT

The middle-order batter has played 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is in her eight-year-long international career. She has amassed 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20Is with one fifty in the shortest format of the game.

The 24-year old made her international debut against Ireland in Dublin in 2012 and last played for Bangladesh at this year’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne against Sri Lanka. The middle-order mainstay played three matches for Bangladesh and managed just 26 runs with a top score of 13 as they did not make the knockout phase of the tournament.

It would be interesting to see when she will return to the game. Fans would love to see her back in national colours and winning matches for Bangladesh. Here is wishing the young cricketer a happy married life.