<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/bangladesh-cricket-team">Bangladesh</a> have rejected the proposal to play a day-night Test in <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan-cricket-team">Pakistan</a> during the their next leg of their tour of the country in April. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan had said they are keen to host a pink-ball Test against Pakistan after successfully hosting three straight Tests (two vs Sri Lanka and one vs Bangladesh) in the recent months. <p></p> <p></p>But citing lack of preparedness, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has decided to not go ahead with the day-night Test. "We have spoken with our team management and they are not ready to play day-night Test at the moment due to lack of preparation," Chowdhury told <em>cricbuzz</em> on Tuesday. "BCB also understands their point of view and taking everything into consideration we have decided not to play day-night Test match in Pakistan." <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh accepted to tour Pakistan for Tests after a lot of back and forth, playing their first Test last week which they went on to lose by an innings and 44 runs. They had earlier also suffered a 0-2 defeat in a three-match T20I series with one game abandoned without toss due to rain. <p></p> <p></p>They are touring Pakistan in three phases - the first two involving T20I series in January-February while the third in April during which they will play a one-off ODI followed by the second Test of the tour. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh had played their maiden day-night Test against India last year in Kolkata which they went on to lose by an innings and 46 runs.