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Bangladesh receive major boost as Litton Das returns for Australia Test series 

Bangladesh receive major boost as Litton Das returns for Australia Test series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 01, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

Published On Aug 01, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 01, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

Litton Das returns to Bangladesh squad for Australia Test

Litton Das returns to Bangladesh squad for Australia Test

Bangladesh picked Litton Das for their Test team. He will play in the two matches against Australia in August.

Litton missed the first team list after hurting his leg in a one-day game against Australia. Some fast bowlers were also injured, so the team was not strong. He could not go to Zimbabwe either. But now he is healthy and will join the team in Australia.

Litton Das returns after injury, boosted by match-winning century against Pakistan

This is a big help for Bangladesh. Litton played very well in his last Test. He made 126 and 69 runs and helped Bangladesh win against Pakistan. He got the Player of the Match award for that game.

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The 31-year-old batsman has been sidelined since June due to the injury, but has responded well to his rehabilitation programme and will be in consideration for selection for the opening Test.”

Bangladesh eye strong Australia return as first Test tour down under in 23 years begins

He will fly to Darwin on Sunday to join the squad,” the BCB said on Saturday.

This Test series is very important for Bangladesh. It is their first trip to Australia in 23 years.

They will first play a practice match against a Cricket Australia team in Darwin from August 6 to 8. The first real Test match starts on August 13 in Darwin. The second Test will begin on August 22 in Mackay.

The last time Bangladesh played Tests against Australia was in 2017. They won the first game but Australia came back to draw the series.

Right now, Australia is number one in the World Test Championship table. Bangladesh is in fifth spot after beating Pakistan 2-0 at home. But they lost their most recent Test match in Zimbabwe. That game did not count for the championship.

Updated Bangladesh squad for Australia Tests

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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