Advertisement

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad

Check Bangladesh Squad, Dates, Venues, Match List And Probable Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad
Updated: June 27, 2023 12:16 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: The official schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held entirely in India, has been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). For the first time in history, India will host the Men's 50-over World Cup completely on its own.

It has also previously served as a joint host for ODI World Cups. India hosted the marquee tournament with Pakistan in 1987, with West Pakistan and Ceylon in 1996, and with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between October 5 and November 19, 2023. The 13th Men's Cricket World Cup was originally scheduled for February and March, but the dates were pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will feature ten teams. The remaining two teams will be chosen from the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Eight teams have already qualified. The round-robin format will be used in this year's ODI World Cup. Bangladesh will open their campaign against Afghanistan in Dharmshala on October 7. Full team wise schedule will be updated soon.

Bangladesh's Probable Squad For ODI World Cup 2023

Tamim Iqbal (Captain) Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das (Wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy

Also Read

More News ›
Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad
India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad
Pakistan Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023: Check Date, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad
Live Updates | Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: World Cup To Start On October 5, India To Play Australia On October 8 | Breaking
Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens Likely To Host ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinals - Reports
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue De...

Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs UAE 20 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Scor...

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venu...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Know All About The Asia Cup 2023 And The Controversy Going Around it

Know All About The Asia Cup 2023 And The Controversy Going A...

Advertisement