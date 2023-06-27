Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad

New Delhi: The official schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held entirely in India, has been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). For the first time in history, India will host the Men's 50-over World Cup completely on its own.

It has also previously served as a joint host for ODI World Cups. India hosted the marquee tournament with Pakistan in 1987, with West Pakistan and Ceylon in 1996, and with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between October 5 and November 19, 2023. The 13th Men's Cricket World Cup was originally scheduled for February and March, but the dates were pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will feature ten teams. The remaining two teams will be chosen from the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Eight teams have already qualified. The round-robin format will be used in this year's ODI World Cup. Bangladesh will open their campaign against Afghanistan in Dharmshala on October 7. Full team wise schedule will be updated soon.