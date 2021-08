UPDATE 1837 local – Even better news now! All the covers are off! The clouds too seemed to have passed away. The toss can’t be far away now. Stay tuned. There is now an inspection going on. Both the umpires are out there having a look with their masks on. Wade and Langer are out there having a look at the pitch. They would be desperately hoping for a wicket which is a little more batting friendly. The Bangladesh players are in a huddle. Also, we are entering the territory where we might start to lose some overs. Wade is in his yellows which means the toss is not far away now.Â