Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the ODI series against Ireland after winning the 1st ODI by 183 runs.

Updated: March 20, 2023 11:14 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Sylhet: Bangladesh is set to take on Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series, having won the first game by 183 runs. After posting a solid total of 338-8, courtesy of 93 by Shakib Al Hasan and 92 by Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh bowled out Ireland for a mere 155, thus picking up a comprehensive win.

Bangladesh have been on a rampage at home, defeating some of the top teams. Recently, the team defeated World Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Date And Venue

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on March 20. The match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh v Ireland 2nd ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI will not be televised in India but fans can watch the live streaming of the match on Fancode App.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume

