Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Here are the live-streaming details of Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I.
Chittagong: The 2nd T20I of the Ireland tour of Bangladesh is all set to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. After their tremendous performance in the ODI series and the win in the 1st T20I, Bangladesh will look forward to winning the 2nd T20I as well and sealing the series.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI Date And Venue
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI will be played at the ahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 29. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI can be watched on Fancode app. No channel will broadcast the BAN vs IRE T20I in India.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White
