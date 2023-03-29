Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Advertisement

Updated: March 29, 2023 12:08 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
Chittagong: The 2nd T20I of the Ireland tour of Bangladesh is all set to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. After their tremendous performance in the ODI series and the win in the 1st T20I, Bangladesh will look forward to winning the 2nd T20I as well and sealing the series.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI Date And Venue

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI will be played at the ahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 29. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI can be watched on Fancode app. No channel will broadcast the BAN vs IRE T20I in India.

 

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

 

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs Ireland, At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 1:30 PM IST
