Now when we say better, you’ll might be wondering, surely, New Zealand can’t do worse, surely they would better their performance! However, the wicket here keeps getting tough, we saw that in the Australia series, that scores kept going down in each game as the wicket started to take more and more turn. Most of the New Zealand batters are quite inexperienced, these are alien-like conditions for them so one can’t count out them being bundled out for another very low score.