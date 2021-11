Pakistan, on other hand, will be looking at this series as an opportunity to strengthen their bench strength. There were no major areas of concern in the Pakistan unit in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and this series provides a perfect opportunity for them to try some new combinations. The likes of Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz are set to be given some much-needed game time while the top order and the core bowling group remain intact. As the countdown for the next T20 World Cup begins, giving opportunities to some of the younger bowlers like Mohammad Wasim, Usman Qadir can also prove vital in terms of creating more options in the team. The conditions in Dhaka in recent times have been spin-friendly and whether that trend continues or not remains to be seen. Either way, Pakistan are a formidable unit and it is upto the Bangla Tigers to replicate their recent successful run at home. Can they outclass Pakistan? We shall find out. Stay tuned.