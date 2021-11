Bangladesh are not being able to emulate performances even half as impressive as they did against Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. First, they lost all their matches in the Super 12 and then lost 0-3 to Pakistan in the T20Is. They would now hope for a change of fortunes with the format change. Although, it won’t get any easier for them as Mahmudullah called retirement while Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are out with injury. As if that is not a sufficient dent, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will sit out too. It is going to be nothing but a tough task for the Bangla Tigers but they would be keen to kick start their World Test Championship cycle with a win and get some points.