Pakistan would be quite confident coming into this game but they too have some areas of concern and it was very much visible in their opening game. They seem to have found an able replacement for Shaheen Afridi in Mohammad Wasim who was very clinical, especially with the new ball. Hasan Ali also found his rhythm and set up the game nicely for the visitors. Their middle and lower-middle order batting could prove to be a slight worry for them as they have lacked consistency. Their premier openers in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perished cheaply in the first game, however, they would look to make amends in the second T20I and see their team through. Having said that, both sides have all to play for and it promises to be an intriguing battle. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.