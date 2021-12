The first Test turned out to be a test of grit and determination of the Pakistan team. They were put under pressure throughout the course of the game but every time they found a way to come out on the top. Their openers were fantastic and dished out a century partnership in both the innings of the Test. The bowling was dominated by their seamers as Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi bagged a five-wicket haul in the first and second innings respectively. But it was not a perfect game for them by any stretch of the imagination. The Pakistan middle order faltered after a century stand by their openers in the first innings and coming into this game, the likes of Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali will be looking to make more contributions. Their spinners too were not that effective and with Dhaka’s pitch known to assist spin a little more, the spinners will be eyeing more impact in this game. Pakistan have a well-settled unit and will be looking to seal the series 2-0. Can Bangladesh stop them? We shall find out.Â