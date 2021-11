Pakistan were one of the dominant teams in the Super 12 stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup and they have continued their dominance in this T20I series too. The bowling has been top-notch in both games with all bowlers chipping in with wickets. The young Mohammad Wasim has also lived up to his billing and provides an extra option to Pakistan for the future. Their batting, on the other hand, was tested in the first game with their prolific openers departing early but the lower middle order showed great application to take them over the finish line. In the second game, though, Pakistan’s batting was more clinical with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan putting up a solid partnership and eventually winning the game with 8 wickets. With the series already done and dusted, Pakistan are in with a chance to whitewash Bangladesh on their home turf. Can they continue their dominance?