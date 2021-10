Scotland too, have had a good ride so far in this tournament as they won their warm-up fixtures against Netherlands and Namibia, but now they have a tough ask in front of them when they will lock horns with Bangladesh in their very first league game. They have some quality players in the form of Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington and their skipper, Kyle Coetzer and this Scotland team do have the potential to fight hard and hand Bangladesh a defeat. Will they be able to do so? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates as it promises to be an exciting battle.