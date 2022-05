Just like their opponents, Bangladesh are also coming into this game after facing a 2-0 defeat against South Africa. Their batting was a concern in the previous series and they have to step up and score big. Another major concern for them is they are playing this game without their two key bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan. However, veteran Shakib Al Hasan who had tested positive for covid has now been tested negative and is in contention to play the first Test, which is a huge boost for the hosts.Â