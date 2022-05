The hosts batted pretty well in the first game with experienced players like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim both scoring centuries but what’s worrying for them is the form of their skipper Mominul Haque. The pitch at Chattogram didn’t offer anything to the bowlers and the Bangladeshi bowlers toiled hard but it was Nayeem Hasan who took a six-wicket haul in the first innings. Nayeem along with Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the second Test which could be a big blow to the hosts’ chances of winning as Mirpur does offer much more to the spinners.