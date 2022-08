Load More

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Highlights, Harare, Today’s Latest Match Updates: From 6/2 to 200/2, this has been a great recovery by Zimbabwe, courtesy of Sikander Raza and Innocent Kaia. Both players are nearing their centuries and Bangladesh are in search of a wicket.

A much-needed wicket for Zimbabwe of Tamim Iqbal who looked well set for a century. Sikandar Raza did the job for the team after Ryan Burl walked off the field. ZIM still have a lot to do as BAN have got off to a brilliant start.

Tamim Iqbal and Litton das have continued to torment Zimbabwe bowlers. They have stitched a century partnership and things are not looking good for ZIM.

It has been a very good start for Bangladesh. Tamim Iqbal has looked solid from the start and played some crisp shots. Litton Das is taking his time to settle but he can up his strike rate pretty quickly. The 50-run opening partnership has set the platform for the Bangladesh batters like Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will clash in the first of the three-match ODI series. Bangladesh suffered a humiliating loss in the T20I series which they lost 2-1. They will be keen on winning the ODI series. The Tamim Iqbal-led side recently beat West Indies 3-0 in the ODIs so they will be high on confidence.

Players like Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah make them a strong team. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will expect good performances from Ryal Burl, Sikander Raza and Wellington Masakadza. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are not part of the squads.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Squads :

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain