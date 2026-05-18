Bangladesh youngster Nahid Rana calls THIS star as ‘Elder Brother’ for guiding his rise in International Cricket

Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has quickly become one of the most exciting young pacers in international cricket, but the 23-year-old says senior teammate Taskin Ahmed has played a huge role in helping him settle at the top level.

Rana revealed that Taskin has guided him throughout the early stage of his international career and has always supported him like an elder brother inside the Bangladesh dressing room.

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Nahid Rana praises Taskin Ahmed’s support

The young pacer said he grew up watching Taskin play for Bangladesh and now feels fortunate to share the dressing room with him.

According to Rana, the experienced fast bowler constantly helps him improve by sharing advice from his own cricket journey.

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“My relationship with him (Taskin) is very good. I have watched him play since I was young, and after seeing him up close, I think of him as an elder brother. He always treats me with care like a younger brother,” Rana was quoted by ICC as saying.

“Whenever I make mistakes, he says, ‘Rana, it will be good for you if you do these things.’ Since he has already gone through this phase of life and cricket, he guides me a lot. I always see him as an elder brother, and our relationship is like that.”

Nahid Rana’s rapid rise in international cricket

Rana has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last few months and is now considered one of Bangladesh’s leading pace-bowling talents.

The right-arm fast bowler made a strong impact during Bangladesh’s ODI series win over New Zealand in April and was named Player of the Series after consistently troubling the batters with pace and bounce.

His performances also earned him the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, further highlighting his growing reputation in international cricket.

Strong impact in Test cricket against Pakistan

Rana carried his good form into Test cricket as well and played an important role during Bangladesh’s opening Test against Pakistan.

The young fast bowler picked up five wickets in the match as Bangladesh secured their first victory of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

He continued to impress in the second Test too, combining effectively with Taskin Ahmed to put pressure on Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Rana dismisses Babar Azam in crucial spell

Taskin provided Bangladesh early breakthroughs with the new ball, while Rana produced one of the key moments of the innings by dismissing former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The young pacer later cleaned up the lower order and finished with figures of 3/60 from 12.4 overs as Pakistan were bowled out for 232.

Bangladesh eventually secured a first-innings lead of 46 runs and ended the day strongly at 110/3 in their second innings, increasing their overall lead to 156.

Bangladesh pace attack continues to improve

With Taskin Ahmed leading the attack and Nahid Rana emerging as a genuine fast-bowling threat, Bangladesh’s pace department is beginning to look far more dangerous across formats.

Rana’s recent performances have also shown that Bangladesh may finally have a young fast bowler capable of consistently making an impact against top international sides.

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