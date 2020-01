Bangladesh’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Resigns, Signs Up With Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bangladesh’s Strength and Conditioning coach Mario Villavarayan has tendered his resignation and will join Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sri Lankan was appointed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2014 and has since worked as a trainer with the country’s senior men’s team.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Mario had submitted his resignation to the board on January 29 and it is understood that the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will be his last assignment with the national cricket team.

”Yes I have resigned. ‘I have got an offer from Sunrisers Hyderabad and it’s too good an opportunity for me to say no,” he said.

”Definitely I will miss Bangladesh. It’s been six great years,” he said.

According to BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Mario wanted to stay and just wanted a leave during the IPL but BCB did not agree as they have T20’s against Ireland at that point of time.

“We have three years agreement with Mario and he had to work full time with the national cricket team,” Chowdhury said.

“He is looking forward to work in the IPL but we cannot allow any of our full time coaching staff to work in IPL as we can have series or camp at that point of time. So we decided to part ways on mutual understanding,” he said.