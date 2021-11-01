Dubai: So is IPL the big reason behind India’s failure? Has BCCI laid too much emphasis on the cash-rich league? Following the drubbing against Pakistan and now New Zealand, plaudits and fans reckon IPL is the reason behind India’s failure to win international matches.

Kohli & Co were in England and they opted out of the final Test after members of the support staff contracted the virus. India decided they would not play the Test and instead enter the bio-bubble for the IPL so that they were available for selection for their respective franchises.

The Virat Kohli-led side started the tournament as favourites, but has not lived up to the tag.

The T20 WC started in less than a week after the IPL ended. There was no break for the players and they looked fatigued on the ground against nemesis New Zealand. With India now staring at an early exit, the #BanIPL hashtag is trending on social space for obvious reasons.

Here are the tweets with #BanIPL hashtag:

Indian players earned so much money by playing i.p.l , it doesn’t matter to lose international matches.#BanIPL pic.twitter.com/DLA9xxgFQ0 Bilal Ahmad (@BilalAh77689380) October 31, 2021

Pakistan Bating coach Rohit Sharma think to do something special for Indian team.#BanIPL pic.twitter.com/ZxeU7Wuo6w ha der (@hader39829981) October 31, 2021

It would now be extremely difficult for India to make it through to the semis. They have an outside chance. First, they need to win their remaining games with big margins and then hope New Zealand loses one of their remaining matches.