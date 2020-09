BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC ECS T10 – Bulgaria Match, 8:00 PM IST September 10, Thursday

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulg

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10 – Bulgaria game between Barbarian CC and Indo-Bulgarian CC on Wednesday (September 9) was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, Indo-Bulgarian CC posted a mammoth 157/3 in their allotted 10 overs courtesy opener B Tahiri’s 67. In response, Barbarian CC failed to get going and were restricted to 90/5, losing by 67 runs. For Indo-Bulgarian CC, P Mishra took two wickets.

BAR vs IBCC TOSS: 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

BAR vs IBCC Full Squads

BAR: Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson, Tom Omolo

IBCC: Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran, Riyad Mia

BAR vs IBCC My Dream11 Team

J Payne, P Mishra, B Tahiri (c), H Lakov (vc), T Omolo, B Ivanov, S Clarkson, I Katzarski, A Ahmedhel, A Stoychev and H Raza

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ IBCC Dream11 Team/ Barbarian CC Dream11 Team/ Indo-Bulgarian CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more