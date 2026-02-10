Bas de Leede’s all-round brilliance powers NED to beat NAM in T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 hopes alive

Bas de Leede smashes an unbeaten 72 as the Netherlands chase 157 with ease to beat Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Bas de Leede's unbeaten 72 powers Netherlands to 7-wicket win over Namibia

The Netherlands bounced back strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, defeating Namibia by seven wickets in their Group A match on Tuesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club. After a painful loss to Pakistan, the Dutch displayed composure and discipline to restrict Namibia and chase down the target with ease, keeping their Super 8 qualification hopes firmly alive.

Disciplined bowling restricts Namibia to 156/8

The Netherlands produced a clinical bowling performance to bowl Namibia out for 156/8 in 20 overs. Namibia, playing their first match of the tournament, struggled to find rhythm after a long gap since their last T20I (a thrilling last-ball win over South Africa in October 2025).

Jan Frylinck (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) added a valuable 50-run stand in the middle overs, while JJ Smit (22) provided some late fireworks. However, the Dutch bowlers, led by Logan van Beek (2/13) and Aryan Dutt (1/13), kept tight control in the powerplay (29 runs in first 5 overs) and prevented any big momentum shift.

Bas de Leede anchors chase with unbeaten 72

Bas de Leede was the standout performer, delivering a match-winning all-round show. He remained unbeaten on 72 off 48 balls, blending caution with aggression to hit nine boundaries (including four sixes). His measured knock anchored the chase after early wickets, ensuring the Netherlands overhauled the target comfortably. De Leede’s composure under pressure and ability to rotate strike proved decisive in a chase that never looked in doubt.

Steady contributions seal comfortable victory

After losing opener Max O’Dowd (7) early, Mochale Levitt provided a brisk start with 28. Colin Ackermann added a fluent 32 to build a solid platform. Skipper Scott Edwards finished the job unbeaten on 18 as the Netherlands reached 159/3 in 18 overs.

The Dutch middle order showed far greater composure compared to their previous game, chasing the modest total without fuss.

Brief Scores

Namibia 156/8 (20 overs) – Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 42, Jan Frylinck 30, JJ Smit 22; Logan van Beek 2/13

Netherlands 159/3 (18 overs) – Bas de Leede 72*, Colin Ackermann 32, Mochale Levitt 28

With this victory, the Netherlands keep their Super 8 hopes alive and send a strong message in Group A. Namibia face a tough challenge next against hosts India on Thursday in Chennai, while the Dutch take on the USA in Chennai on Friday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/