Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Group Stage Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Munich, Bavaria: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will clash against the La Liga stars Barcelona at their home stadium Allianz Arena on 14th September in their second fixture of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage. They draw their last game against VfB Stuttgart 2-2. On the other side, the Catalan giants got a 4-0 win against Andalusia-based Spanish football club Cadiz Club de Futbol simply known as Cadiz. The clash between the two world-renowned European football clubs can’t go unnoticed as it would be one of the most exciting matches of the tournament.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match in India.

What date will Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match be played?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match will take place on September 14, Wednesday.

Where will Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match be played?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria.

What time will Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match begin?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match be broadcasted?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League group stage match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV and Website.