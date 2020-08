BBCC vs DUCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS - T10 Hungary 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probab

BBCC vs DUCC ECS – T10 Hungary 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Dunabogdany Cricket Club T10 Match at GB Oval, Budapest 6.30 PM IST August 22:

The Hungary T10 League will be hosted at the GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary from August 22 to August 23, 2020. Four teams will participate in the two-day T10 tournament.

Baggy Blues Cricket Club will take on Dunabogdany Cricket Club in the fourth match of the day. The ECS T10 – Hungary Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Dunabogdany Cricket Club match will begin at 6.30 PM IST – August 22.

A Pattanaik, V Ravindran, S Brennan, P Rudra, S Jamil, A Weligamage, K Shah, R Sharma., S Mohandas, B Singh and S Parihar

SQUADS

Baggy Blues Cricket Club (BBCC): Bharanidharan Parvathi, Duncan Shoebridge, Sachin Chauhan, Jack Murrell, Vinoth Ravindran, Sean Brennan, Rameez Hashmi, David Williams, Asanka Weligamage, Kamran Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Raghav Sharma, Suganth Raju, Sandeep Mohandas, Kalum Akurugoda, Tonmoy Gomes, Jeremy Polarouthu

Dunabogdany Cricket Club (DUCC): Anil Pattanaik, Stephen Anthony, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Farasat, Probal Rudra, Salman Jamil, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Amit Parihar, Ali Yalmaz, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Satyender Parihar, Izaz Ali, Loysten Sebastian

