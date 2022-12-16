Sydney: Big Bash League’s Sydney Thunder recorded their name in history for something they would not want to do. They got sacked for the lowest T20 score ever as the team got all out for just 15 runs. They came to chase a target of 140 runs by Adelaide strikers and lost the match by 124 runs.

Adelaide Strikers won the toss managed to put 139 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 9 wickets with the help of Chris Lynn’s 36 and Colin de Grandhomme’s 33. Sydney Thunder had a decent outing with ball and had a small target to chase.

However, who knew even a small target like this would turn out to be an impossible mountain climb for the Sydney Thunder batters. They got all out with one ball remianing in the powerplay. 5 batters returned without scoring a single run. Not a single player could score 5 runs. Henry Thornton grabbed 5 wickets for just 3 runs in 2.5 overs. Wes Agar got 4 and Matt Short 1.

The whole cricket fraternity and fans are in a state of shock and it was visible in their reaction to this shocking loss. Big names like David Warner, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes posted their reacttion on twitter.

This is oneof the rarest moments in cricket when poeple are stunned by a record that they would not want in front of their names. However, Sydney Thunders it would be a nightmare that will haunt them for a very long time.