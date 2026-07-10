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BBL 2026-27: Why Melbourne Renegades were chosen for historic Chennai opener

The Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will play the first-ever Big Bash League match outside Australia in Chennai on December 12, BBL officials explain the team selection, travel plans, and scheduling for the historic opener.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 10, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

BBL confirms first overseas match with Chennai Season opener

BBL confirms first overseas match with Chennai Season opener

The 2026â€“27 Big Bash League (BBL) season will begin with historic match in Chennai, where the Melbourne Renegades will face the Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.

Historic Chennai clash to be followed by extra rest for both teams

The announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the G day Namaste’ initiative, which aims to strengthen ties between India and Australia.

This will be the first time in BBL history that a league match is played outside Australia. BBL officials are also expecting a packed stadium for the season opener.

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We know there are incredibly passionate cricket fans all over India, but particularly in Chennai. Everyone we’ve spoken to has been really optimistic that we should expect a good crowd,” they said.

What has become clear to us as we’ve built this event out is just how popular the BBL already is in India. It’s got nothing on the IPL, obviously, but the BBL is well-liked and respected. We can’t wait to see all the fans turn out, albeit I suspect there’ll be a fair chunk of yellow in the crowd,” he added.

BBL ensures extra recovert time after first-ever overseas league match

The Renegades will treat the Chennai game as one of their home matches. After the match, both the Renegades and the Scorchers will get extra time to travel back to Australia before playing their next BBL games.

According to reports, the full BBL 2026-27 schedule will be released next week. Although several teams showed interest in playing the historic match in India, some chose not to apply because they wanted to avoid a busy travel schedule.

We looked across all our clubs and worked with them on what would need to be true for them to play in this game,” Dobson said.

It was a combination of a range of factors, including scheduling and different commercial considerations. Fitting this game into a hectic BBL schedule, for those teams to be able to travel back to the Australian market and continue on a successful BBL campaign, was important,” they added.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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