BBS vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Bonn Blue Star vs Aachen Rising Stars: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Krefeld 2022, Match 16, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

BBS vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Bonn Blue Star vs Aachen Rising Stars : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Krefeld 2022, Match 16, Match 7, Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

TOSS: The match toss between Bonn Blue Star & Aachen Rising Stars will take place at 6:00 PM IST

Start Time: 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

BBS vs ARS My Dream11 Team

A Sugathan, A Mohammad (c), V Reddy, D Goyani, T Khan, U Ali, M Inayat, H Khan (vc), E Hashmi, R Ranasingh, F Miakhel.

BBS vs ARS Probable XI

Bonn Blue Star: Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Ilyas, Karan Brar, Asad Mohammad, Naeem Akhtar, Shah Alam, Haroon Javed, Ali Wajid, Vikram Jeet, Ranjit Rana Singh, Farmanullah Miakhel.

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Tauqeer Khan, Akhil Sugathan(wk), Dhaval Goyani, Dipankar Banerjee, Usama Ali, Zainul Hassan, Ejaz Hashmi, Mubashar Inayat(c), Vijeesh Saraswathi, Zainul Hassan.