BCA VS USCM Dream11 Team Prediction, Berlin Cricket Academy vs USC Magdeburg: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Quarter Final 4, At Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

BCA VS USCM Dream11 Team Prediction, Berlin Cricket Academy vs USC Magdeburg : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Quarter Final 4, Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

TOSS: The match toss between Berlin Cricket Academy & USC Magdeburg will take place at 5:30 PM IST

Start Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

BCA VS USCM My Dream11 Team

M Negi, N Mahanandhi (vc), C Pasupuleti, S Ali Jan, R Grover (c), R Vankuri, H Himansh, A Narisetty, C Nagasai, W Ahmed, K Shetty.

BCA VS USCM Probable XI

Berlin Cricket Academy: S.Patil (wk), M.Viswanathan, V.Laksminarayana, J.Aluzai, A.Rajapakshe, S.Rajendran, S.Cintanippu, Aashish, M.Muhammed, S.Akkneni, M.Ramadoss.

USC Magdeburg: Rahul Mova, Saivivek Jeevangekar, R Podishetty, Girish Tangirala, Chaitanya Sankaramanchi, Vinod Reddy, Prajeshvar Karthikeyan, Harsha Tharla, Mick Murray, Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri.