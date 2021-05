BCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing

BCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bohemian CC vs Brno Raiders, 4:30 PM IST, 5th May.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague match toss between Bohemian CC vs Brno Raiders will take place at 4:00 PM IST May 5 Wednesday.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

BCC vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Muhammad Ansar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Usman, Javed Iqbal, Aamir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Jaipal Singh Rathore

Captain – Javed Iqbal, Vice-captain – Ali Waqar.

BCC vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Bohemian CC Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Muhammad Ansar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Usman, Javed Iqbal, Aamir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Jaipal Singh Rathore

Brno Raiders: Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar, Praveen Prasad, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Jaipal Singh Rathore

BCC vs BRD Squads

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (c), Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

