Advertisement

BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST

BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of BCC vs CRS, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 26, 2023 6:07 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BCC vs CRS, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Bergamo Cricket Club vs Cricket Stars will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

 

BCC vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Nasir Ramzan and Pramod Sudida

Batters: Ahtasham Javaid, Kamaljit Singh and Mandeep Singh

All-Rounders: Dara Shikoh(c), Deependra Shekhawat(vc) and Rajmani Singh

Bowlers: Daljit Singh, Khurram Shahzad and Sukhraj Singh

 

BCC vs CRS Probable XI

Bergamo Cricket Club: Sonu Lal, Ahtasham Javaid, Satwinder Ram, Dara Shikoh, Khurram Shahzad II, Jaspal Ram, Pramod Kumar Sudida(wk), Kamaljit Singh-1, Baljit Singh(C), Jaspreet Singh, Raheem Qureshi

 

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh(C), Amandeep Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Nasir Ramzan, Attiq Ur Rehman(wk), Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Rajmani Singh, Deepndra Singh Shekhawat, Sukhraj Singh, Manjinder Singh

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST
BRE vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
TRA vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Players Who Might Get Banned For One Match

IPL 2023: Players Who Might Get Banned For One Match...

IPL 2023: Players Who Might Get Banned For One Match

IPL 2023: Players Who Might Get Banned For One Match...

Virat Kohli Rumoured Affair With Tamannah Bhatia

Virat Kohli Rumoured Affair With Tamannah Bhatia

Virat Kohli Rumoured Affair With Tamannah Bhatia

Virat Kohli Rumoured Affair With Tamannah Bhatia

Live Score-Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA vs SDA 17 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Advertisement