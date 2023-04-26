BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of BCC vs CRS, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BCC vs CRS, Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Bergamo Cricket Club vs Cricket Stars will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

BCC vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Nasir Ramzan and Pramod Sudida

Batters: Ahtasham Javaid, Kamaljit Singh and Mandeep Singh

All-Rounders: Dara Shikoh(c), Deependra Shekhawat(vc) and Rajmani Singh

Bowlers: Daljit Singh, Khurram Shahzad and Sukhraj Singh

BCC vs CRS Probable XI

Bergamo Cricket Club: Sonu Lal, Ahtasham Javaid, Satwinder Ram, Dara Shikoh, Khurram Shahzad II, Jaspal Ram, Pramod Kumar Sudida(wk), Kamaljit Singh-1, Baljit Singh(C), Jaspreet Singh, Raheem Qureshi

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh(C), Amandeep Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Nasir Ramzan, Attiq Ur Rehman(wk), Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Rajmani Singh, Deepndra Singh Shekhawat, Sukhraj Singh, Manjinder Singh